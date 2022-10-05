BYD Atto 3 will be a sub-8 second 0-100kmph car

-Will be launched in India on October 11

-Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh

The BYD Atto 3 will accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. This kind of timing is expected to put it right up there among the fastest of the fast in the sub Rs 30 lakh category. Its main rival, the XUV400 achieves this feat in 8.3 seconds while the Tata Nexon EV Max claims a time of under nine seconds. Now, this is a time claimed by the company, so when we do get the chance to test the car with our gear, we will be able to give you a realistic figure which shouldn’t be off that number by too much.

The BYD Atto 3 is the Asian automaker’s second private market vehicle and will be launched in India on October 11. Unlike the E6 MPV, which has been geared for comfort, the Atto 3 with its alphanumeric name and quirky design will bring BYD to D-segment car buyers. Apart from the amazing acceleration figures and quirky interiors, the Atto 3 will be one of the first cars to make use of an NFC key card as part of its entry-exit system.

We will be live at the launch of the Atto 3 on October 11, so if you have any questions for us, do let us know in the comments section below.