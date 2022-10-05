CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    BYD Atto 3 will be a sub-8 second 0-100kmph car

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    562 Views
    BYD Atto 3 will be a sub-8 second 0-100kmph car

    -Will be launched in India on October 11

    -Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh

    The BYD Atto 3 will accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. This kind of timing is expected to put it right up there among the fastest of the fast in the sub Rs 30 lakh category. Its main rival, the XUV400 achieves this feat in 8.3 seconds while the Tata Nexon EV Max claims a time of under nine seconds. Now, this is a time claimed by the company, so when we do get the chance to test the car with our gear, we will be able to give you a realistic figure which shouldn’t be off that number by too much.

    BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

    The BYD Atto 3 is the Asian automaker’s second private market vehicle and will be launched in India on October 11. Unlike the E6 MPV, which has been geared for comfort, the Atto 3 with its alphanumeric name and quirky design will bring BYD to D-segment car buyers. Apart from the amazing acceleration figures and quirky interiors, the Atto 3 will be one of the first cars to make use of an NFC key card as part of its entry-exit system.   

    BYD Atto 3 Rear View

    We will be live at the launch of the Atto 3 on October 11, so if you have any questions for us, do let us know in the comments section below.

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors sells 47,864 passenger vehicles in September 2022
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV300 Sportz exterior design leaked ahead of official unveil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BYD Atto 3 Left Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120810 Views
    798 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 1.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120810 Views
    798 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Atto 3 will be a sub-8 second 0-100kmph car