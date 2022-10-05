CarWale
    Tata Motors sells 47,864 passenger vehicles in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    298 Views
    Tata Motors sells 47,864 passenger vehicles in September 2022

    - 3,655 electric vehicles sold in September 2022

    - Tata Punch Camo Edition and Tata Tiago EV introduced in the previous month 

    Tata Motors has listed its sales figures for September 2022. The Indian carmaker retailed a total of 47,864 passenger vehicles in the previous month thereby registering an 85 per cent year-on-year growth. 

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    In further bifurcation, Tata sold 3,655 electric vehicles (Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV) and 43,999 ICE vehicles. With a total of 47,654 vehicles sold in the last month, the brand recorded a growth of 85 per cent as compared to the sales done in the same period last year. 

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Tata Motors launched two new cars in the previous month. The first one is the Camo edition of the Punch micro-SUV which is available at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian automaker also launched the Tata Tiago EV in the country at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback is available with two battery packs across four variants. 

    Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2 FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches.  Led by record-setting sales of Nexon and Punch, the SUV sales contributed a rich 66 per cent of the quarterly PV sales. In electric vehicles, the company once again posted record‐breaking sales of 11,522 units in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 326% versus Q2 FY22. “

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
