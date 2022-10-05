Mahindra XUV300 Sportz exterior design leaked ahead of official unveil

- To be powered by a 128bhp, 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol engine

- Expected to be unveiled on 7 October

Mahindra is all set to take the covers off the XUV300 Sportz later this week. Ahead of the official unveiling, the exterior styling of the Sportz version has leaked on the web. Along with a tweaked turbo-petrol engine, the SUV will get a handful of cosmetic enhancements inside out. Here’s what we know about it.

As per the leaked images, the Sportz iteration of the XUV300 will have a new dual-tone golden hue with a contrasting black roof. Furthermore, the SUV will also get a gloss black-finished grille with the new brand logo at the centre and red accents on the front bumper. The 17-inch alloys too on the SUV will get a new multi-spoke design that was recently spotted on the standard version.

On the inside, Mahindra is likely to swap the dual-tone cream and black theme for an all-black cabin with silver inserts around the infotainment system and steering wheel. The seats too can be seen draped in black leatherette upholstery.

However, the highlight of the XUV300 Sportz will be the tweaked T-GDi petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo. The 1.2-litre petrol mill will have an increased output of 128bhp and is likely to be coupled with the six-speed manual gearbox. We will also be driving the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz soon and our driving impressions of it will be out in the coming weeks.

Image Source