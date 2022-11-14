New BYD Atto 3 price announced; available in four colours

- The BYD Atto 3 is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Chinese automobile brand Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched the Atto 3 EV SUV in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single, fully-loaded variant.

In terms of colour options, the BYD Atto 3 is offered in four paintjobs including Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. The carmaker has already 1,500 bookings for the model, which is a rival to the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Propelling the BYD Atto 3 is a 60.48 kWh battery pack that generates 201bhp and 310Nm. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. Charging options include a 7.2kW AC charger and an 80kW DC fast charger.

In terms of features, the 2022 BYD Atto 3 comes equipped with all-LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.