Innova Hycross spied testing ahead of the official unveiling

- Will make its debut in India on 25 November

- Spotted testing in its final stages before the launch

Toyota plans to launch the Innova Hycross in India in the coming weeks. In line with it, its prototypes have been spotted driving around on Indian roads for final testing ahead of the launch. We even saw the unmasked model a few days back.

The new spy shots, however, show the Innova Hycross from a variety of angles while wrapped in camouflage. Up front, we see the muscular stance with strong creases on the bonnet. Then, the prototype's front had illuminated DRLs, which were positioned beneath the headlights flanking the grille, just above the fog lamps embedded in the front bumper.

The interior image revealed the soft touch dual-tone dashboard, which houses the massive-looking floating touchscreen infotainment system. Another shot of the rear revealed horizontally-positioned LED taillights with a very sleek design. A rear wiper, shark-fin antenna, and roof-integrated spoiler were also visible.

Apparently in one photo, the Innova Hycross is seen behind the current-gen Innova Crysta, and aside from being sleeker, with a redesigned C-pillar and revised LED taillights, the overall rear design appeared to be identical to what we get with the existing Innova Crysta.

With the launch set for 25 November in India, we can expect more official teasers from the Japanese automaker, undoubtedly revealing more information about the Innova Hycross.

