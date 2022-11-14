CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross teased again; panoramic sunroof confirmed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    554 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross teased again; panoramic sunroof confirmed

    - The Toyota Innova Hycross will be unveiled in India on 25 November

    - The model is expected to go on sale in 2023

    Toyota has released yet another teaser of the Innova Zenix in Indonesia ahead of its debut on 21 November. The model, which will be called the Innova Hycross in India, will be showcased locally on 25 November.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the new teaser image, the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross will get a panoramic sunroof. A few other notable features in the model will include ambient lighting, AC vents for the second row on either side of the sunroof, manual IRVM, height-adjustable seat belts, screens behind the front seats for the second row, and what seems to be a dashcam on the front windshield. The new-gen MPV with a sunroof was previously spotted testing in India as well.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    Details regarding changes to the specifications and powertrains of the new Toyota Innova Hycross remain unavailable at the moment. Toyota is expected to drop the 2.4-litre diesel engine and 2.7-litre petrol engine in favour of a new 2.0-litre petrol mill with a hybrid motor. More details are likely to be revealed in the days to come. Stay tuned for updates.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New BYD Atto 3 price announced; available in four colours

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

