BYD Atto 3 EV SUV deliveries begin; surpasses 2,000 units booking milestone

- 340 units of BYD Atto 3 were delivered in the first batch

- Prices of the model start at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD India has commenced deliveries of the Atto 3 EV SUV in the country, as it announced that it had delivered 340 units of the model in the first batch. All the said deliveries took place in January 2023 across the country.

The new BYD Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack that develops an output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. This battery returns an ARAI-certified range of 521kms. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. We have driven the Atto 3 and our review is now live on the website.

BYd has currently received over 2,000 bookings for the Atto 3. The model is available in a single, fully loaded variant across four colours such as Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. At the Auto Expo 2023, BYD showcased a Special Edition of the Atto 3 electric SUV, which featured a new Forest Green paintjob, priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings and deliveries of this new version are currently underway.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce deliveries of our first-born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) premium electric SUV in India. We have been receiving an incredible response for the BYD Atto 3 e-SUV from customers. The excitement and enthusiasm to own and drive the sporty and feature-rich BYD Atto 3 is exuberant. The customer feedback and interest make us confident of capturing the Indian electric vehicle segment at a faster pace than we could have thought of.”