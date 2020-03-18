BS6 Tata Harrier driven - Now in pictures

Tata Motors launched the BS6 Harrier in India at the Auto Expo 2020 at an introductory price of Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This SUV not only gets a BS6-compliant engine, but also a much-awaited automatic transmission. You can read about our first drive impressions here. For now, scroll down for the pictures of the SUV from the media drive to Pachgani from Pune.

The Harrier's signature orange colour is now replaced by a ‘Calypso Copper’ red paint option. Yet, the sparkle cocoa colour which is the manual variant in pictures here looks so good.

Up front, the absence of the silver skid plate is for a dual-tone look. Yet, other design elements like a black grille, bright DRLs and projector headlights integrated into the bumpers are carried over.

In fact, the SUV’s butch stance and macho appeal continue without any changes to the overall design from the original Harrier. Even the unique shape at the rear with LED tail lamps is as is.

However, the ordinary looking alloys are now replaced by dual-tone machined alloys that give the SUV a fresh look. Meanwhile, if customers wish to add some bling, they can opt for a chrome pack.

Inside the cabin too, the tan interior continues with a flowing dashboard. It gets soft-touch elements, a floating island 8.8-inch touchscreen system, silver and wood accents.

Even the seven-inch digital instrument cluster helps the interior look modern and displays a chunk load of information including the different drive modes like city, rough road and sport.

Equipment-wise too things have gotten better with segment-best features like the huge new panoramic sunroof. It helps in adding to the sense of space to the already spacious cabin.

This is the new 2020 model line of the Harrier that comes powered by an updated 2.0-litre Kryotec170 engine that produces a higher power output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Transmission duties are handled either by a six-speed manual or a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque-converter unit. We sampled both these variants on our way from Pune to Pachgani and back.

Pictures by Kapil Angane