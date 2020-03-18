Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Tata Harrier driven - Now in pictures

March 18, 2020, 02:28 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
3314 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Tata Harrier driven - Now in pictures

Tata Motors launched the BS6 Harrier in India at the Auto Expo 2020 at an introductory price of Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This SUV not only gets a BS6-compliant engine, but also a much-awaited automatic transmission. You can read about our first drive impressions here. For now, scroll down for the pictures of the SUV from the media drive to Pachgani from Pune.

Tata Harrier Exterior

The Harrier's signature orange colour is now replaced by a ‘Calypso Copper’ red paint option. Yet, the sparkle cocoa colour which is the manual variant in pictures here looks so good.

Tata Harrier Exterior

Up front, the absence of the silver skid plate is for a dual-tone look. Yet, other design elements like a black grille, bright DRLs and projector headlights integrated into the bumpers are carried over. 

Tata Harrier Exterior

In fact, the SUV’s butch stance and macho appeal continue without any changes to the overall design from the original Harrier. Even the unique shape at the rear with LED tail lamps is as is.

Tata Harrier Exterior

However, the ordinary looking alloys are now replaced by dual-tone machined alloys that give the SUV a fresh look. Meanwhile, if customers wish to add some bling, they can opt for a chrome pack.

Tata Harrier Interior

Inside the cabin too, the tan interior continues with a flowing dashboard. It gets soft-touch elements, a floating island 8.8-inch touchscreen system, silver and wood accents.

Tata Harrier Instrument cluster

Even the seven-inch digital instrument cluster helps the interior look modern and displays a chunk load of information including the different drive modes like city, rough road and sport. 

Tata Harrier Interior

Equipment-wise too things have gotten better with segment-best features like the huge new panoramic sunroof. It helps in adding to the sense of space to the already spacious cabin.

Tata Harrier Engine Bay

This is the new 2020 model line of the Harrier that comes powered by an updated 2.0-litre Kryotec170 engine that produces a higher power output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Tata Harrier Gear-Lever

Transmission duties are handled either by a six-speed manual or a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque-converter unit. We sampled both these variants on our way from Pune to Pachgani and back.

Tata Harrier Exterior

Pictures by Kapil Angane

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.78 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.43 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.48 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 16.85 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.44 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 16.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.48 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.44 Lakh onwards

