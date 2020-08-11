BS6 Mahindra Marazzo prices start at Rs 11.01 lakh

- BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is available in three variants

- The model is expected to be powered by the same 121bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine

Mahindra is expected to launch the BS6 Marazzo in India soon. A few dealers have begun receiving details of the updated MPV ahead of its launch. The Marazzo was discontinued in April as the model did not comply with the BS6 emission norms.

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs 11.01 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana). The model is available in three variants that include M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus across seven-seat and eight-seat versions.

The BS6-compliant Mahindra Marazzo is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit. The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Marazzo (all prices, ex-showroom, Telangana).

BS6 Marazzo M2 (seven-seat): Rs 11.01 lakh

BS6 Marazzo M2 (eight-seat): Rs 11.01 lakh

BS6 Marazzo M4 Plus (seven-seat): Rs 12.37 lakh

BS6 Marazzo M4 Plus (eight-seat): Rs 12.45 lakh

BS6 Marazzo M6 Plus (seven-seat): Rs 13.51 lakh

BS6 Marazzo M6 Plus (eight-seat): Rs 13.59 lakh