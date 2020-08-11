CarWale
    • New-gen Hyundai Creta accumulates 65,000 bookings

    New-gen Hyundai Creta accumulates 65,000 bookings

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,137 Views
    New-gen Hyundai Creta accumulates 65,000 bookings

    - The new Creta emerges as the bestselling SUV in May, June and July

    - The SUV has accumulated 65,000 bookings since launch in March 

    Hyundai launched the new-generation Creta in India on 16 March. Soon after, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit brakes on car sales in India in April, due to a complete lockdown announced by the government. With the relaxation in norms in May, there has been a gradual improvement in car sales. The new-gen Hyundai Creta has emerged as the bestselling SUV for three consecutive months from May – July 2020. Moreover, the new Hyundai Creta has accumulated 65,000 bookings since launch in March. Interestingly, the company has witnessed 60 per cent of the demand for the BS6 diesel variants. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (sales, marketing and service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai CRETA has been the blockbuster model in the Indian Automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015. Redefining the SUV landscape in India, Creta’s supremacy transpires from Hyundai’s technological prowess and innovation, outperforming the industry benchmarks in all aspects. With the   5,00,000 sales mark, the Creta has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment. At Hyundai Motor India, we are continuously strengthening our portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products to make our customers’ life a happy life.” 

    The Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT) and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The new Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand and Mud) to enhance the overall driving experience.

