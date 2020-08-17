BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift - Now in pictures

There's no doubt that the Mahindra Bolero has been the best-selling model for the company ever since it was launched. You surely must be staying under a rock if you didn't know that. There has always been a huge demand for it in Tier II and rural markets for its robust nature and practicality. It continues to show its dominance in this market even with the latest iteration, seen in pictures here.

Though the last few months have been slow for the automobile industry, the new Bolero with a BS6 engine, mild facelift and new features is said to be garnering a good demand now.

The biggest update is to the 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk75 diesel engine conforming to BS6 norms. It pumps out 75bhp at 3,600rpm with peak torque rated at 210Nm at 1,600-2,200rpm.

Transmission options remain the same with the only choice of this diesel mill mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Even the fuel tank capacity of 60 litres remains unchanged.

Mahindra Bolero's facelift was launched earlier this year and got a redone grille and an attractive front with a revised bonnet to put up a new face for the 2020 model year update.

Its headlamps, which are still halogen units, are also revamped with a neat partition. Mahindra has nicely integrated the beam light, hazard light and even the parking light in this cluster this time.

Even the nose looks new with the front bumper being completely redesigned according to the new safety norms. It incorporates a new air dam and fog lamps housing.

Round at the back, there are a handful of changes like refreshed tail lamps and a door handle for the boot gate. Meanwhile, changes to the side are limited to just a new decal.

However, there are a plenty of changes inside the cabin of the 2020 Bolero. All the tweaks are done to make the interior look more upmarket rather than just plain rudimentary.

Even if the overall design and layout is the same as the previous model, Mahindra has equipped the new Bolero with new upholstery which ups the feel good factor overall.

A welcome change is the new four-spoke steering wheel, which has been borrowed from its siblings - the Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra TUV300 Plus.

Another revision comes in the form of a remote fuel-lid opener and a single DIN infotainment system high up on the dashboard that gets Aux and USB support.

A rejig in the line-up has now guaranteed customers a bunch of safety systems as standard including dual airbags, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, rear parking and a high speed alert system.

This SUV continues to offer jump seats at the back. Prices of this BS6 Mahindra Bolero start at Rs 7.76 lakh and go up to Rs 8.78 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).