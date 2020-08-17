Renault Duster Turbo launched: Why should you buy?

Renault’s popular selling SUV in India, the Duster is now available with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The newly launched Renault Duster turbo petrol is available in three manual trims - RXE, RXS and RXZ, while the CVT option is available in two trim - RXS and RXZ. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Renault Duster turbo –

What is good?

Apart from the six-speed manual transmission, the Renault Duster turbo also offers the option of a CVT with manual mode. Visually, the SUV gets distinctive highlights on the chrome grille, tailgate, roof rails and fog lamp cover. The vehicle continues to offer an impressive ground clearance of 205mm, which is particularly suited for Indian road conditions. Moreover, the SUV offers 475-litres of boot space. The midnight black interior with premium blue glazed seats looks fresh. The new Duster now comes with a remote pre-cooling function which allows the customers to switch on the engine and start the air conditioning even before entering the car with the key fob.

What is not so good?

Safety features like rear wiper and washer and reverse parking camera with guidelines are limited to the top-spec RXZ variant. The base RXE variant misses out on features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, speakers, touchscreen infotainment system and ice blue graphic instrument cluster with multi-information display and more.

Best variant to buy?

The top-spec RXZ variant is a good option to buy. This variant is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. In addition to features from the lower variants, the RXZ variant additionally gets R17 Forza diamond cut alloys wheels, premium blue glazed seat upholstery, reverse parking camera with guidelines, remote precooling and more.

Specification

Petrol

1.3-litre turbo - 152bhp at 5,500rpm and 254Nm of torque at 1,600rpm

Six-speed manual and CVT with seven-speed manual mode

Fuel efficiency – Manual: 16.5kmpl, Automatic – 16.42kmpl

Did you know?

The Renault Duster is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This engine option is available in three variants RXE, RXS and RXZ.