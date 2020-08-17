2020 Jeep Compass facelift more details revealed

The 2020 Jeep Compass facelift continues testing ahead of its official global premiere. Having said that, these new set of spy images reveal more details about the Compass facelift.

Although heavily covered, the test prototype shows hints at the redesigned front bumper and the new set of alloys. The SUV is also likely to feature tweaked headlamps and taillights and is expected to get LED lighting all around.

On the inside, the Jeep Compass facelift will feature an updated version of the UConnect infotainment system, likely with a 10-inch infotainment display and replete with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We can also expect a new interior trim and better feature distribution.

That said, the most significant change will be under the hood. Globally, the Jeep Compass facelift will get an all-new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 2-litre diesel powertrain will continue to remain unchanged. What's more, it will also be offered in the 4Xe trim with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

However, there's no word on the introduction of the new petrol motor or the hybrid powertrain in India. The updated Jeep Compass is expected to go on sale in India in early 2021. When launched, it will face competition from the Tata Harrier, the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Tucson.

Source