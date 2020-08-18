Renault Duster Turbo launched: Now in pictures

Renault India has launched the Duster Turbo version in India, priced from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the turbocharged powertrain and the new CVT transmission, it also gets subtle design tweaks to distinguish it from the regular model. So, here's a quick picture gallery of the Renault Duster Turbo.

The most significant change is under the hood of the Duster. It gets an all-new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, direct-injection BS6 engine that churns out 154bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

The motor is paired to an X-Tronic CVT automatic, which should offer seamless gear-transitions and add to the convenience of the driver. For purists, it is also available with a five-speed manual transmission.

Visually, the Renault Duster Turbo features red accents on the front bumper, radiator grille and on the tailgate.

In profile, the Duster Turbo beautifully shows-off its muscular wheel arches, flanked by the 17-inch machined alloys. The roof rails with the bright red Duster branding, add a hint of ruggedness to the SUV.

Moving inside the cabin, there aren’t many changes to the interiors apart from the change in pattern for the seats and the introduction of the CVT gear lever. The cabin continues to be ergonomic and follows the ‘function over form’ ideal.

Now, to know more about how this new turbo-petrol motor performs, please stay tuned to CarWale as we will bring a comprehensive review of this version soon.