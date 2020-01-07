BS6 Lexus LX570 begins testing in India

- BS6 Lexus LX570 could be launched in India around April 2020

- The model is powered by a 383bhp 5.7-litre V8 petrol motor

Lexus India has begun testing the BS6 variants of its model in the country. New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of the LX570 SUV with an emission testing device strapped to the rear of the vehicle. The updated model could arrive sometime around the BS6 emission deadline in April 2020.

The flagship product for Lexus in India, the LX570 is currently powered by a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 383bhp and 546Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The BS6 update to the engine could see the model lose a little power when compared to its current state of tune.

Another powertrain option offered on the Lexus LX range is the 450d trim that is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine producing 270bhp and 650Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via an AWD system.

Feature highlights of the Lexus LX range include the signature Spindle grille, L-shaped LED headlamps, four-zone climate control, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, 19-speaker Mark Levinson music system and wireless charging.

