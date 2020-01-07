Audi India appoints new dealer in Kolkata

Audi has announced its association with Adventure Auto Car India, part of the Motherson Group, for Audi Kolkata. The experience centre is located at Taj Bengal while the service centre is located at B3-57A, New Budge Budge Trunk Road, Maheshtala.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on growing its market presence and expanding its customer base in the Eastern part of India. Kolkata is an extremely important market for the brand. The appointment of Adventure Auto Car India Limited will help aid customers’ demands in this region. Customers are always at the core of what we do and we are extremely happy to associate with Adventure Auto Car India Limited, part of the Motherson Group, which has to its name decades of automotive experience in the Indian market.”

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, dealer principal, Audi Kolkata said, “We are delighted to associate with Audi in Kolkata and are looking forward to cater to our esteemed customers in this market. Our customers can expect a superior luxury experience that the brand with the four rings is known for. With Audi Kolkata, we will be catering to the growing requirements of Audi enthusiasts across West Bengal.”