Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD breaks cover

- Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is powered by a 610bhp 5.2-litre NA V10 motor

- The model is equipped with three drive modes and a new traction control system

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off its latest product, the Huracan Evo RWD. Essentially, a rear wheel drive version of the standard Huracan Evo, the Huracan Evo RWD retains the same engine from its sibling, albeit in a lower state of tune.

At the heart of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is the same 5.2-litre NA V10 petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 610bhp at 8,000 rpm and 560Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 325kmph. While the sprint to the tonne from a standstill is 0.4 seconds more, the top speed is the same as its all-wheel drive sibling.

Exterior highlights that help the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD stand apart from the standard version include a new front bumper with new splitters, fins for the front air intakes, new high gloss rear bumper with diffuser and new 19-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

The Huracan Evo RWD tips the scales at 1,389 kgs (dry), a whole 33kgs lighter when compared to the AWD model. Feature highlights of the model include three drive modes (Strada, Sport and Corsa) and a new traction control system known as Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS).