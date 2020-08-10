BS6 compliant Honda Jazz bookings open

-BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine with MT and CVT

Bookings for the BS6 compliant Honda Jazz have opened across the country. The premium hatchback can be booked at all Honda dealerships for Rs 21,000 or online using Honda’s own booking portal where the amount has been set at Rs 5000.

The BS6 Jazz will be offered with petrol power only which in this case is Honda’s 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit producing 89bhp/110Nm. It will be offered with a five-speed manual or a CVT. The feature list for the BS6 compliant Jazz have been upgraded with the list including LED headlamps and tail lamps, sunroof, cruise control, button start as well paddle shifters for the CVT equipped variants. This updated Honda Jazz is a rival for the like of the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Tata Altroz.

Commenting on the start of bookings for the BS6 compliant Jazz, Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the new Jazz which is slated for launch later this month. The new Jazz with its stylish sporty new look, outstanding interior package and segment-unique One Touch Electric Sunroof will appeal to the customers who are looking for the absolute best in the segment.” He further added, “Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating strong preference towards petrol powertrains. Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both Manual and CVT variants. With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment.”