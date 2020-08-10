Discounts of up to Rs 2.10 lakh on Volkswagen Vento and Polo in August

A few Volkswagen dealers in India are offering huge discounts on select models from the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and loyalty bonus.

The Volkswagen Vento Comfortline variant can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.60 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of 10,000. The Vento Highline Plus variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Highline variant of the sedan is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Volkswagen Polo 1.20 MPI variants include a cash discount of Rs 17,500 exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Polo 1.0 turbo-petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,300, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the T-Roc or Tiguan AllSpace.