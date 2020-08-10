CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 2.10 lakh on Volkswagen Vento and Polo in August

    Discounts of up to Rs 2.10 lakh on Volkswagen Vento and Polo in August

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    5,228 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 2.10 lakh on Volkswagen Vento and Polo in August

    A few Volkswagen dealers in India are offering huge discounts on select models from the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and loyalty bonus.

    The Volkswagen Vento Comfortline variant can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.60 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of 10,000. The Vento Highline Plus variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Highline variant of the sedan is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

    Discounts on the Volkswagen Polo 1.20 MPI variants include a cash discount of Rs 17,500 exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Polo 1.0 turbo-petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,300, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the T-Roc or Tiguan AllSpace.

    • Volkswagen
    • Polo
    • Volkswagen Polo
    • Volkswagen Vento
    • Vento
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.09 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.5 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.81 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh
    • Volkswagen-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 5.88 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    ₹ 8 - 10 LakhEstimated price

    Unveils on - 15th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars