    2020 Honda Jazz: Pre-launch picture gallery

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,987 Views
    2020 Honda Jazz: Pre-launch picture gallery

    Honda has opened bookings for the much-awaited BS6 compliant Jazz. The 2020 Honda Jazz can be pre-booked against a token amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised HCIL dealerships or online against a token amount of Rs 5,000. The premium hatchback will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with both manual and CVT options. The BS6 Honda Jazz will be offered with segment unique features at the time of launch. Here is the pre-launch gallery of the upcoming Jazz hatchback –

    Honda Jazz BS6 Left Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming Honda hatchback gets redesigned front and rear bumpers.

    Honda Jazz BS6 Grille

    The 2020 Honda Jazz features high gloss black grille with chrome accents.

    Honda Jazz BS6 Front Fog Lamp

    The vehicle now gets new LED fog lamps.

    Honda Jazz BS6 Rear view

    The rear section is highlighted by the signature LED wing light.

    Honda Jazz BS6 Headlight

    The 2020 Honda Jazz gets new LED headlamps with DRLs. 

    Honda Jazz BS6 Sunroof/Moonroof

    The hatchback will offer a one-touch electric sunroof.

    Honda Jazz BS6 Front Row Seats

    The seat offers multiple position adjustment for convenience.

    • Honda
    • Jazz BS6
    • Honda Jazz BS6
