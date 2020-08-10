2020 Honda Jazz: Pre-launch picture gallery

Honda has opened bookings for the much-awaited BS6 compliant Jazz. The 2020 Honda Jazz can be pre-booked against a token amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised HCIL dealerships or online against a token amount of Rs 5,000. The premium hatchback will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with both manual and CVT options. The BS6 Honda Jazz will be offered with segment unique features at the time of launch. Here is the pre-launch gallery of the upcoming Jazz hatchback –

The upcoming Honda hatchback gets redesigned front and rear bumpers.

The 2020 Honda Jazz features high gloss black grille with chrome accents.

The vehicle now gets new LED fog lamps.

The rear section is highlighted by the signature LED wing light.

The 2020 Honda Jazz gets new LED headlamps with DRLs.

The hatchback will offer a one-touch electric sunroof.

The seat offers multiple position adjustment for convenience.