  • BMW X2 gets a mild-hybrid powertrain

BMW X2 gets a mild-hybrid powertrain

May 28, 2020, 08:30 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW X2 gets a mild-hybrid powertrain

- The X2 xDrive 25e gets an electric range of 57 kilometres

-  Will go on sale in July

BMW is expanding its electrified line-up and the newest model to fall under the programme is the X2 crossover. Revealed right after the 5 Series and 6 Series GT facelifts, the new X2 xDrive 25e is claimed to have a pure electric driving range of 57 kilometres.

BMW X1 Exterior

Power comes from a 220bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which is mated to a 70kW motor powering the rear wheels and a 10kWh battery pack. A combined output of 305bhp is sent to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The combined fuel consumption is claimed at 14.7kmpl and CO2 emission of 163 – 154g/km. Moreovert, the X2 xDrive25e can go from standstill to 100kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 135kmph in the pure electric mode.

BMW X1 Exterior

To juice up this X2 PHEV, BMW says their iWallbox can completely charge a fully discharged battery in 3.2 hours. Apart from that, the BMW charging card can be used for access to the world's largest network of public charging stations. The electric driving is available in three operating modes. In the Auto eDrive standard-setting, the system ensures optimum interaction between the two power units in all driving situations. The Max eDrive mode can be activated for maximum use of the electric drive. And the ‘Save Battery’ mode enables the driver to save the battery capacity for later use when driving in purely electric mode.

BMW X1 Exterior

Appearance-wise, the X2 PHEV gets a new Phytonic Blue metallic paint job as seen in the images. The LED headlamps come as standard along with 17-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, and a hybrid-specific readout on the DIS. The battery pack is stowed under the rear seat bench and the boot space is ample at 410 litres which is expandable to 1290litres with 40:20:40 split seat folded down. Like the standard X2, the PHEV also gets various body kits and packages as an optional extra.

BMW X1 Exterior

Market launch for the X2 xDrive 25e is slated for July. Indian debut of the standard X2 is expected but not confirmed. So the PHEV guise may or may not arrive with the standard model to our shores.

