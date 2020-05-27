Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Compass facelift to be globally revealed on 4 June

Jeep Compass facelift to be globally revealed on 4 June

May 27, 2020, 08:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Jeep Compass facelift to be globally revealed on 4 June

- Indian debut likely to happen in 2021

- Will get cosmetic changes along with added equipment

Jeep has announced that the new and updated Compass will arrive globally on 4 June. The SUV will receive its first major update since the introduction of the current generation model in 2016. The Compass facelift will get cosmetic changes as well as newer equipment.

This being a mid-life update for the Compass we don’t expect radical changes to the exterior. However, there will be tweaked headlamps and bumper. The iconic seven-slat Jeep grille will be retained but it could undergo some changes as well. We expect similar mild changes at the back. Moreover, newer alloy wheels and paint schemes should also be a part of the update.

Jeep Compass Facelift Exterior

On the inside, the already well-built cabin of the Compass could see the addition of newer equipment and features. The infotainment system would come integrated with the newest version of the UConnect which will be much larger than the current unit. And we could expect a digital instrument cluster as well. Apart from that, new-age connectivity features should also be a part of the update. A larger screen will call for a redesigned dash and it will also help the Compass to stay relevant in its competition.

In terms of powertrain, the similar petrol and diesel engine options should be carried over from the current model. However, it won’t come as a surprise if Jeep introduces a 48V mild-hybrid system with the update. Otherwise, the plug-in hybrid variant of the Compass is already revealed and is undergoing development before going on sale.

Apart from the facelift, Jeep is also developing a longer seven-seater version of the Compass. A test mule of the same was spotted recently. Whether it will carry the Compass nameplate or not remains to be seen. More details on the new Compass will be revealed on 4 June, so stay tuned to CarWale.

  • Jeep
  • Compass Facelift
  • Jeep Compass Facelift
