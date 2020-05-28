Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet facelift breaks cover

- Joins the sedan and estate revealed in March

- The 53 AMG and EQ powertrain making a debut

Mercedes-Benz revealed the new and updated E-Class in March. After almost three months, the German carmaker has extended the E’s line-up with two new body styles – the Coupe and Cabriolet. The pair gets similar styling as the sedan while under the hood the EQ powertrain debuts for the first time.

In terms of design, the new fascia gets a pair of bulbous headlamps flanking the restyled grille. However, at the back, the sleek LED taillamps are carried over from the outgoing model. The AMG pack adds sportier kit in the form of aggressive bumpers, larger wheels and stylish diffusers at the back. Additionally, four new paint scheme is also part of the update. The Cabriolet comes fitted with Mercedes’ Aircap electric draught-stop system and Airscarf neck-level heating system as well.

On the inside, the pair gets the carmaker’s newest MBUX system running across the dashboard with dual 12.3-inch screens. To control the screen, the pair debuts a new steering wheel with capacitive buttons on it. The leather upholstery comes as standard along with high-quality materials used all around the cabin. The list of equipment includes the next-generation driver-assist system with brake assist and hands-off-steering reminder, wireless charging, augmented navigation, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, head-up display, and an advanced Driver Assistance package.

Under the hood, the E450 replaces the 3.0-litre V6 with a turbocharged straight-six engine paired with EQ Boost as seen on the sedan. It makes 360bhp and 500Nm and power is sent to either rear or all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic. Apart from the E200, E220d, E300, E400d and E450 powertrain options in both the cars are shared with the standard sedan. Meanwhile, the E53 AMG produces 429bhp and 520Nm and comes with 48V mild-hybrid system as well.

The new E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet is slated to go on sale in July this year across the global markets. We could expect an Indian debut as well after the standard E-Class facelift arrives at our shores.