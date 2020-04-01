BMW 3 Series, X3, X4 mild hybrids to debut worldwide in 2020

- Hybrid tech to trickle down from the 5 Series sedan

- Electrified BMW models also use active aerodynamics to boost efficiency

BMW has issued a press release stating how it intends to use the Efficient Dynamics technology to slash fuel consumption and consequently cut emissions on its models like the 3 Series, and X3/X4 crossovers.

These will essentially join the already mild-hybridised models such as the 5 Series, X5 and X6 to meet the upcoming stringent regulations in Europe. But that’s not all, considering BS6 emissions are stringent enough, there is a possibility that these models may also make it to the Indian market, given the need.

Additionally, BMW also added that it looks to cut emissions further by 20 percent this year through plug-in, EV and mild hybrid tech on its models. This would be evident in the iX3 (fully-EV), that’s to debut in late 2020, and will use new 15 percent lighter aero wheels whose design allows for an extra 5 percent cut in drag.