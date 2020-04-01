Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Compass and Renegade plug-in hybrid undergoing testing in Arjeplog

Jeep Compass and Renegade plug-in hybrid undergoing testing in Arjeplog

April 01, 2020, 04:36 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
465 Views
Be the first to comment
Jeep Compass and Renegade plug-in hybrid undergoing testing in Arjeplog

- The first plug-in hybrid from the Jeep brand

- Expected to be launched globally later this year

After showcasing the duo for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show last year, Jeep has commenced cold-weather testing of the Compass and Renegade plug-in hybrid in Arjeplog, Sweden. The American carmaker is taking a 3800-kilometre road trip with both the SUVs from their Mirafiori plant in Turin to the Proving Ground in the Lapland.

Jeep Compass Exterior

The duo of plug-in hybrid SUVs in the EMEA region was put through their paces in real-world scenarios. The plug-in hybrid system is called 4xe by Jeep and the pair would be subjected to a wide range of complex processes, tests, checks, validations and fatigue testing in very different scenarios every day, claims the carmaker.

Both the SUVs are powered by a turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor. The standard combustion engine powers the front wheels whereas the electric motor takes care of the rear axle lending both the SUVs an electrified all-wheel-drive system. The Renegade has a combined output between 190bhp and 240bhp which is good enough for a 0-100kmph time of seven seconds. On the other hand, the Compass plug-in hybrid variant puts out 240bhp but the final number is yet to be officialised as they are pending homologation. Both cars are reported to have a pure electric range of approximately 50 kilometres and a top speed of 130kmph.

Jeep Compass Exterior

Jeep also claims that both SUVs with the new plug-in hybrid technology are more fun to drive, courtesy of improved acceleration and fast engine response. They also have a special instrument cluster and infotainment system giving out additional details regarding the hybrid powertrain. Moreover, the off-roading capability is said to be improved due to the torque supplied by the electric motor. Thanks to the new electric all-wheel-drive technology (eAWD), traction to the rear axle is not provided by a prop shaft but through a dedicated electric motor. This allows the two axles to be separated and to control the torque independently in a more effective way than a mechanical system.

The plug-in hybrid of the Jeep Compass and Renegade is expected to go on sale in the global markets by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Indian debut isn’t expected to happen any time soon.

  • Jeep
  • Renegade
  • Jeep Renegade
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
