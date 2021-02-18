Base variant spec comparison: Nissan Magnite XE Vs Renault Kiger RXE

India is a price-sensitive market, wherein the prices are quite well defined in every segment. Back in December, Nissan launched the Magnite sub-four SUV with a segment disruptive starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh. To further strengthen the competition, Renault announced the prices for the Kiger earlier this week, wherein the Kiger has been introduced at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh. Given the lucrative starting prices and uncertain market conditions due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, car buyers are opting for the lower variants. Moreover, customers now prefer a compact SUV as compared to a B-segment model.

Since both the models will be available at around a similar price here are the key differences between the base variants.

Exterior

Honestly, identifying a base variant is not too difficult. It usually misses out on features such as wheels caps, coloured ORVMs and a music system. Speaking of visual highlights, the Magnite XE variant gets plain black outside ORVMs without turn indicators and 16-inch steel wheels with hub cap. It also misses out on silver skid plates in the front and rear bumper.

The Renault Kiger RXE variant gets LED DRLs as standard along with C-shaped signature LED tail lamps. Unlike the Magnite, the Kiger’s base variant gets 16-inch steel wheels with a wheel cover, turn indicators on ORVMs, sporty rear spoiler, and mystery black ORVMs.

Interior

Nissan Magnite’s base variant gets a light grey interior theme with accent black audio frame. The variant features sporty AC vents with silver finish, LED instrument cluster with a 3.5-inch LCD display, and chrome accent on the knob. It gets silver accent on the steering wheel, rear wiper, adjustable headrest in front and rear, manual AC with heater and full folding seats at the rear. The base variant does not offer infotainment or a music system.

The Renault Kiger too misses out on the infotainment or a music system in the base variant. The vehicle gets a muted melange seat upholstery, and also offers a high centre console with armrest and open storage. The trim gets a 3.5-inch LED instrument cluster, adjustable headrest in front and rear, front power windows, 12V charging socket in front and rear, and a manual AC with heater.

Safety

The standard safety feature list in the Nissan Magnite includes dual front airbags, three-point seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiter for driver and passenger, rear seat belt, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensor immobiliser, child lock, automatic warning hazard on heavy braking, seat belt reminder for driver and passenger, and rear window defogger.

The base variant of the Renault Kiger offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and load limiter, seatbelt reminder for driver and passenger, and seatbelt pre-tensioner for driver only.

Conclusion

Considering the price at which the Magnite XE and the Kiger RXE are offered, both the cars are value for money package. The Magnite fairs marginally better in terms of safety, while the Kiger scores brownie points with the feature list. A strong demand for the base variant has resulted in a long waiting period for these two cars in the Indian market.