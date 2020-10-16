Audi Q2 launched in India: Now in Pictures

The Audi Q2 is the latest and most affordable addition to Audi’s ‘Q-range’. While most may see it as Audi’s new baby SUV, it appears more of a luxury crossover. It looks compact, distinct, charming and will majorly attract the young buyers. Let us take a comprehensive look at the new Audi Q2 through a picture gallery.

The Audi Q2 doesn’t have much resemblance with its elder siblings and speaks its own design language. It gets a large octagonal single-frame, chrome finished grille with massive hexagon shaped air vents. The wedge-shaped LED headlamp houses an integrated LED DRLs. With the top-spec, the ‘Design Line’ the grille, air vents and door-mounted OVRMs gets finished in gloss black.

The side profile of the Q2 looks clean with straight crease lines merging with the front headlight and tail-light on the rear. The car sits on a comfortable set of 17-inch multi-spoke alloys. The broad shoulder line with sloping roof looks bold with black B-pillars and an eye-catching contrast C-pillar. The car measures 1548mm tall, 1805mm wide, 4318mm long and has a wheelbase of 2593mm. Panoramic glass sunroof can be had as an option for Rs. 1.5 lakh.

On the rear, the design looks neat with LED tail-lamps, with silver-finished skid plate just above the two-tip exhaust. The luggage compartment gives way to 405 litres of boot-space with a space-saver tyre and can be expanded to 1,050 litres with foldable rear seats.

The overall cabin of the Audi Q2 looks tidy and solid. It gets Audi’s virtual cockpit accessible with a three-spoke multi-functional flat-bottom steering control with paddle shifters. There are finely sculpted sport seats with insert inlays and 10-colourdual-zone ambient lighting. The air-cons are circular and get rotary and twist-type controls. It comes loaded with wireless charging (below the elbow support), dual zone climate control, leatherette seats, front plus rear parking sensors.

The Audi Q2 is offered with MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system. The system is not touch-based and can be used with the MMI touchpad. It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice command and the rear-view parking assist camera. It comes equipped with two standard USB slots on the front and two USB Type-C slots for the rear passengers.

Under the hood, this luxury crossover is powered by the accustomed 2.0 litre, four-cylinder petrol motor, making 190bhp and 320Nm of torque with a claimed speed of 228kmph. Of course, it gets Audi’s very own Quattro all-wheel-drive mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The bookings for the Q2 have commenced earlier this month with a booking amount of Rs2 lakh. The Audi Q2 is available across five trims – Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2 and Technology along with several add-on packages offered by the car manufacturer.