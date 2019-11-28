Audi e-tron Sportback - Now in pictures

Please Tell Us Your City

November 28, 2019, 03:25 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
The Audi's e-tron SUV is expected to be launched in India next month. But before that, it has now got a companion EV that was showcased at the LA motor show. It's called the e-tron Sportback, which is an SUV coupe, essentially the same car but in a more stylish form. It not only gets an edge over its sibling in terms of looks, but range too. Let's take a look at its pictures. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior

In terms of outer appearance it gets a more aerodynamic package while retaining the family look. There's the octagonal single frame along with its vertical struts in a light platinum grey shade. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior

A total of thirteen exterior paint options are available for this all-electric SUV coupe. These include this new plasma blue metallic, which is exclusive to the e-tron Sportback. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior

The all-new digital matrix LED headlamps are a new feature offered for the first time in a mass-production vehicle. The light is broken down into tiny pixels to be able to control it with precision. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior

In the lower area of these matrix LED headlights are four horizontal segments that create the e-tron-specific signature in the DRLs. Then, a light strip at the back connects the LED tail lamps to one another. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior

The SUV rides on standard 19-inch alloys shod with tyres having ultra-low rolling resistance. However, one can opt for tyres of up to 22 inches, which are one size larger than the tyres fitted on the e-tron. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior

Get inside the cabin and you will notice that apart from some typical Audi elements, the interior is an elegant lounge featuring a seamless blend of design and technology. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Interior

For example, the instrument panel with its two touch displays is angled towards the driver. And, when it’s deactivated, it blends almost invisibly into the larger gloss-black surround. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Interior

Interestingly, the wrap-around trims in the door have been smartly designed to integrate the screens for the optional virtual exterior mirrors. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Interior

Customers have the option of choosing between the standard design, sport seats, S sport seats or even the customised contour seats that come with optional ventilation and massage functions.

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior

What's more, the stitching pattern on the seats reminds you of electric circuits. These can be enhanced with optional bright orange contrast stitching and piping as well. 

Audi e-tron Sportback Interior

The Audi e-tron Sportback offers 402bhp and a range of up to 446km from a single battery charge. This is roughly 10km more than the e-tron which can be attributed to the aerodynamics of the car.

Audi e-tron Sportback Exterior
