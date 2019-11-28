Bentley Bentayga Facelift Spotted Testing

- Bentley wants to keep the Bentayga fresh; luxury SUV segment is getting increasingly competitive

- Expected to hit showrooms around the world in mid-2020

Our spy photographers have shot the Bentley Bentayga undergoing cold weather testing in Northern Sweden.

This update for the Bentayga will be a part of the company’s mid-cycle refresh for the model. One that will keep it contemporary due to increased competition in the luxury SUV segment, especially after the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Aston Martin DBX joined the segment band-wagon.

At first glance, it actually looks like the current version is doing the rounds, but focus harder, and you’ll notice a lot of black tape masking the true shape. In fact, we noticed mild changes to the bonnet shut-line, bumper and grille. Furthermore, there’s no denying that the twin-headlight setup looks familiar to the ones on the latest Flying Spur.

At the rear, there are new attractive internals for the tail lamps, and the bumper certainly looks revised for the better. With the face-lifted Bentayga, Bentley could also widen the option list with more features, alloy designs and paint shades to make it stand out from the crowd. As for the engines, expect the company to use the same units, albeit in a different state of tune.

The facelifted Bentley Bentayga could reach showrooms near you in mid-2020. Stay tuned to our news section for more updates in the time to come.