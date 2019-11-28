Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Bentley Bentayga Facelift Spotted Testing

Bentley Bentayga Facelift Spotted Testing

November 28, 2019, 12:20 PM IST by Santosh Nair
4160 Views
Be the first to comment
Bentley Bentayga Facelift Spotted Testing

- Bentley wants to keep the Bentayga fresh; luxury SUV segment is getting increasingly competitive

- Expected to hit showrooms around the world in mid-2020

Our spy photographers have shot the Bentley Bentayga undergoing cold weather testing in Northern Sweden.

This update for the Bentayga will be a part of the company’s mid-cycle refresh for the model. One that will keep it contemporary due to increased competition in the luxury SUV segment, especially after the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Aston Martin DBX joined the segment band-wagon.

At first glance, it actually looks like the current version is doing the rounds, but focus harder, and you’ll notice a lot of black tape masking the true shape. In fact, we noticed mild changes to the bonnet shut-line, bumper and grille. Furthermore, there’s no denying that the twin-headlight setup looks familiar to the ones on the latest Flying Spur.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

At the rear, there are new attractive internals for the tail lamps, and the bumper certainly looks revised for the better. With the face-lifted Bentayga, Bentley could also widen the option list with more features, alloy designs and paint shades to make it stand out from the crowd. As for the engines, expect the company to use the same units, albeit in a different state of tune.

The facelifted Bentley Bentayga could reach showrooms near you in mid-2020. Stay tuned to our news section for more updates in the time to come.

  • Bentley
  • Bentayga
  • Bentley Bentayga
  • 2020 Bentley Bentayga
  • face-lifted Bentley Bentayga
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Bentley Bentayga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.17 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.32 Crores onwards

Popular Videos

Launch Alert Bentley Bentayga

Launch Alert Bentley Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga is the first production SU ...

804 Likes
58760 Views

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

441 Likes
332258 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in