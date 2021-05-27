CarWale
    Audi e-tron listed on official India website

    Jay Shah

    - Expected to be launched in India in the coming months

    - Will mark Audi’s entry into the luxury EV space

    After a handful of teaser images in the past few months, Audi has finally listed the e-tron on its official India website. It is the first all-electric SUV from the German carmaker and is likely to be launched in the country in the coming months. 

    Audi e-tron Right Rear Three Quarter

    The e-tron is likely to have the same fundamentals of the Audi design with a touch of selective styling designs transforming it into the electric version of its ICE siblings. The front will witness a new single-piece blanked-out front grille with vertical slats and is finished in grey shade. It is flanked by a set of matrix LED headlamps with e-tron specific signature DRLs. The tail lamps like in a typical Audi manner are sleek, sharp, and run across the tailgate. The wheels are 20-inch lightweight alloys optimised for lower power consumption and improved aerodynamics. 

    Audi e-tron Dashboard

    On the inside, the dashboard of the e-tron lets go of almost every physical switch and buttons, making way for two large touchscreen units that are tilted towards the driver. Other elements are to include a multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    Audi e-tron EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Two electric motors, one on each axle accelerate the e-tron with a combined output of 402bhp and 664Nm of peak torque. The top speed is electronically limited to 200kmph with a claimed range of over 400km. The power is derived from a 95kWh battery pack placed below the cabin. Charging options are likely to include an 11kW charger that can refill in eight and half hours when connected to a 400-volt three-phase outlet. 

    The luxury EV segment in India is gradually gaining momentum. Mercedes-Benz was the first carmaker to introduce the EQC last year via the CBU route with just 50 units on offer. This was recently followed by the Jaguar I-Pace and soon will be joined by Volvo XC40 Recharge

