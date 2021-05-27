CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    141 Views
    - The new Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 features a Lamborghini Countach-inspired design element

    - The model continues to be powered by a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine

    Lamborghini Squadra Corse has pulled the covers off the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, the latest version of racing car that will be used across each of the three continental Lamborghini series, starting in 2022. Compared to the standard Huracan Evo, the model features aerodynamic refinements and a design created by Lamborghini Centro Stile.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    From an aesthetic point of view, the front of the new Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 features new full LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced ‘omega’ lip that joins the carbon-fibre fins. Also new are the air curtain intakes, which optimize airflow, by keeping it adherent to the sides, as well as downforce.

    Right Side View

    The rear profile of the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, is dominated by a large carbon-fibre wing. The frames of the new LED light clusters pay tribute to the design of the Countach and are supported by the arched carbon-fibre bumper, which links the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. Numerous components of the bodywork, such as the side member paneling and the aforementioned rear aerodynamic appendages, replace plastic materials with carbon fibre, while maintaining maximum sustainability in terms of running costs. In addition, the rear fenders are now composed of a single element, which includes part of the side spoiler, for optimal surface continuity.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The braking system of the new Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 has also undergone changes. The steel front discs are increased from 380 to 390 mm; and the new calipers can accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area to optimise performance and consumption. Under the hood, the racecar continues to breathe to life through the 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine that delivers a maximum power output of 620bhp, to be managed with a sequential six-speed X-Trac gearbox and combined with rear-wheel drive.

    Speaking on the occasion, commented Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “Seven years have passed since we introduced the first Huracan Super Trofeo at Pebble Beach, and now Squadra Corse is adding a new chapter to its history. The Huracan is one of the biggest bestsellers in the history of the brand, and the Super Trofeo has additionally helped to increase its success.”

    Lamborghini Huracan
    ₹ 3.22 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
