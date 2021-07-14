CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Another Audi E-Tron SUV in the works

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    160 Views
    Another Audi E-Tron SUV in the works

    -         Same size as the Q7

    -         Likely to be based on the ID.6

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Audi is gearing up for an E-Tron offensive with newer models spawning up every now and then the same way Mercedes-Benz did with the EQ line-up. After the E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback, E-Tron GT, a larger model is cooking up at Ingolstadt, which, like its VW cousin, might be limited to the Chinese market.

    Right Side View

    Shown at the 2021 Auto Shanghai as the next SUV study and named Audi Concept Shanghai, the new E-Tron might be closely based on the Volkswagen ID.6. As seen here, the prototype appears to be the size of the Q7 under the swirly camouflage. The four-door prototype with a flat roof had bow-shaped handles on all four doors, a large roof spoiler and a steep tailgate.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from that, the narrow light protruding far into the fenders appears to be connected by a narrow strip of lights. Upfront, the typical Audi face is hiding under the concealment while the interior should take inspiration from other E-Tron models. It’s likely to be Audi's ‘first premium electric SUV’ by joint venture partner SAIC.

    Left Side View

    Set to arrive sometime in 2022, this yet-to-be-named E-Tron SUV will stand out from the forthcoming Q6 E-Tron. So it’s likely to adopt the Q7 E-Tron nomenclature – but at this point, your guess is as good as ours.

    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Engine, transmission and specs explained
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: why should you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    33586 Views
    305 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi A6

    Audi A6

    ₹ 57.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    33586 Views
    305 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Another Audi E-Tron SUV in the works