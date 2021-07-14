Another Audi E-Tron SUV in the works

- Same size as the Q7

- Likely to be based on the ID.6

Audi is gearing up for an E-Tron offensive with newer models spawning up every now and then the same way Mercedes-Benz did with the EQ line-up. After the E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback, E-Tron GT, a larger model is cooking up at Ingolstadt, which, like its VW cousin, might be limited to the Chinese market.

Shown at the 2021 Auto Shanghai as the next SUV study and named Audi Concept Shanghai, the new E-Tron might be closely based on the Volkswagen ID.6. As seen here, the prototype appears to be the size of the Q7 under the swirly camouflage. The four-door prototype with a flat roof had bow-shaped handles on all four doors, a large roof spoiler and a steep tailgate.

Apart from that, the narrow light protruding far into the fenders appears to be connected by a narrow strip of lights. Upfront, the typical Audi face is hiding under the concealment while the interior should take inspiration from other E-Tron models. It’s likely to be Audi's ‘first premium electric SUV’ by joint venture partner SAIC.

Set to arrive sometime in 2022, this yet-to-be-named E-Tron SUV will stand out from the forthcoming Q6 E-Tron. So it’s likely to adopt the Q7 E-Tron nomenclature – but at this point, your guess is as good as ours.