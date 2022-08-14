CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch on 18 August

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    944 Views
    All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch on 18 August

    Maruti Suzuki is all set for the India launch of the third-generation Alto K10 on 18 August, 2022. In fact, the brand has already commenced bookings for the upcoming all-new hatchback for Rs 11,000. Customers can reserve their Alto K10 via the brand’s website or by visiting the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership.

    Although Maruti Suzuki recently released a couple of teasers for the new-generation Alto K10, the images revealing its exterior and interior have already been leaked on the internet. And regarding the design, the new Alto K10 will feature a huge radiator grille with a beehive-patterned design, raised bonnet, somewhat oval-shaped headlights with integrated turn signals, and squared-shaped taillights.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Front View

    Notably, while the Alto K10 in the leaked images gets daytime running lights placed on the front bumper, the official teaser photo does not show the DRLs. Meanwhile, the new hatchback is likely to utilise the brand’s Heartect platform, which underpins most Maruti cars.

    According to the leaked photos, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s interior could come with an all-black tone. The leaked images further show dashboard-mounted window controls, manually-adjustable ORVMs, and air conditioning switches. Additionally, the automaker is expected to offer a sizable touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument cluster.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will likely get the S-Presso’s K10C 1.0-litre, inline-three, naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. This motor produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Upon launch, the Maruti new Alto K10 will take on the Renault Kwid.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra trademarks 9 new names; may be used for upcoming EVs
     Next 
    India car sales analysed – July 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Left Front Three Quarter
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Dashboard
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Steering Wheel
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5258 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5258 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch on 18 August