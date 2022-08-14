All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch on 18 August

Maruti Suzuki is all set for the India launch of the third-generation Alto K10 on 18 August, 2022. In fact, the brand has already commenced bookings for the upcoming all-new hatchback for Rs 11,000. Customers can reserve their Alto K10 via the brand’s website or by visiting the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership.

Although Maruti Suzuki recently released a couple of teasers for the new-generation Alto K10, the images revealing its exterior and interior have already been leaked on the internet. And regarding the design, the new Alto K10 will feature a huge radiator grille with a beehive-patterned design, raised bonnet, somewhat oval-shaped headlights with integrated turn signals, and squared-shaped taillights.

Notably, while the Alto K10 in the leaked images gets daytime running lights placed on the front bumper, the official teaser photo does not show the DRLs. Meanwhile, the new hatchback is likely to utilise the brand’s Heartect platform, which underpins most Maruti cars.

According to the leaked photos, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s interior could come with an all-black tone. The leaked images further show dashboard-mounted window controls, manually-adjustable ORVMs, and air conditioning switches. Additionally, the automaker is expected to offer a sizable touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument cluster.

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will likely get the S-Presso’s K10C 1.0-litre, inline-three, naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. This motor produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Upon launch, the Maruti new Alto K10 will take on the Renault Kwid.