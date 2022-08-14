CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra trademarks 9 new names; may be used for upcoming EVs

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    520 Views
    Mahindra trademarks 9 new names; may be used for upcoming EVs

    - Pure electric SUV concepts to be unveiled on 15 August

    - Electric version of XUV300 to debut in coming months

    Mahindra and Mahindra has registered a trademark for as many as eight new names. All the applied names have a common prefix ‘XUV’ followed by e1, e2, e3, e5, e6, e7, e8, and e9. Interestingly, the Indian carmaker is slated to unveil five new electric vehicle concepts tomorrow and we suspect that these names could most be used for the upcoming range of EVs.

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front View

    The recent teaser video released by Mahindra hinted at four coupe-type SUVs and one full-sized SUV concepts that will be unveiled under the ‘Born Electric Vision’ sub-brand. All these models will be conceptualised and developed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. Mahindra’s EV range is also expected to score high on new technology. The teaser also hinted at a dual-screen setup with customisable display screens for the instrument cluster. The EVs are also expected to come equipped with dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and smartphone connectivity. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front View

    Besides this, Mahindra is also expected to introduce the electric iteration of the XUV300 compact SUV in September 2022. To be christened ‘eXUV400’, the electric SUV will be launched in early 2023.

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front View

    In other news, Mahindra has unveiled the Scorpio Classic. To be sold alongside the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, the prices of the Scorpio Classic will be revealed on 20 August. The Scorpio Classic gets visual enhancements, new features, and a tweaked diesel powertrain coupled with a manual gearbox.

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Image
    Mahindra Born Electric Vision
    ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch on 18 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front View
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5550 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5550 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra trademarks 9 new names; may be used for upcoming EVs