Mahindra trademarks 9 new names; may be used for upcoming EVs

- Pure electric SUV concepts to be unveiled on 15 August

- Electric version of XUV300 to debut in coming months

Mahindra and Mahindra has registered a trademark for as many as eight new names. All the applied names have a common prefix ‘XUV’ followed by e1, e2, e3, e5, e6, e7, e8, and e9. Interestingly, the Indian carmaker is slated to unveil five new electric vehicle concepts tomorrow and we suspect that these names could most be used for the upcoming range of EVs.

The recent teaser video released by Mahindra hinted at four coupe-type SUVs and one full-sized SUV concepts that will be unveiled under the ‘Born Electric Vision’ sub-brand. All these models will be conceptualised and developed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. Mahindra’s EV range is also expected to score high on new technology. The teaser also hinted at a dual-screen setup with customisable display screens for the instrument cluster. The EVs are also expected to come equipped with dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and smartphone connectivity.

Besides this, Mahindra is also expected to introduce the electric iteration of the XUV300 compact SUV in September 2022. To be christened ‘eXUV400’, the electric SUV will be launched in early 2023.

In other news, Mahindra has unveiled the Scorpio Classic. To be sold alongside the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, the prices of the Scorpio Classic will be revealed on 20 August. The Scorpio Classic gets visual enhancements, new features, and a tweaked diesel powertrain coupled with a manual gearbox.