India car sales analysed – July 2022

The second half of 2022 began on a positive note with car sales growing by 16 per cent with 3,41,112 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 2,94,290 unit sales in July 2021. Despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors, the auto industry has witnessed a positive growth trend with a slew of new car launches and positive consumer sentiments. The top rank has been retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai has secured the second position followed by Tata Motors in the third place.

Read below to learn more about brands' sales performance and their respective models in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki registered 1,42,850 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 1,33,732 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 6.8 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:

Hyundai

Hyundai India has outsold Tata Motors to reclaim its second rank this month. The company registered 50,500 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 48,042 unit sales in July 2021, thereby registering a growth of 5.1 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below:

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is not far behind and has missed the second rank by just 2,994 units! The Indian automaker registered 47,506 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 30,184 unit sales in the same period last year. Tata Motors witnessed a strong growth of 57.4 per cent last month. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in July 2022:

Mahindra

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra secured the fourth rank last month with 27,862 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 20,797 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a solid growth of 34 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows:

Kia

Kia India retained the fifth rank last month while also witnessing a sales growth of 46.7 per cent. The company registered 22,022 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 15,016 unit sales in July 2021. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows:

Toyota

Toyota registered a strong growth of 50.3 per cent last month. The company reported 19,693 unit sales last month compared to 13,103 units in July 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below:

Renault

Renault has outsold Honda this month to secure the seventh highest-selling automaker in the country. The company sold 7,128 units in India last month compared to 9,787 unit sales in July 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 27.2 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows:

Honda

Honda Cars India registered 6,784 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 6,055 unit sales in July 2021, thus registering a growth of 12 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month:

Skoda

Skoda India sales have grown by 44.4 per cent, with 4,447 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 3,080 unit sales in the same month last year. Evidently, the Slavia and the Kushaq are breathing new life into the brand in India. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below:

MG Motor

MG Motor India has outsold Nissan and Volkswagen in the country last month. The company registered 4,013 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 4,225 unit sales in July 2021, thereby registering a mild drop of five per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG models in India last month:

Nissan

Nissan India registered a sales drop of 14 per cent last month. The company registered 3,667 units in the country last month compared to 4,259 units sold in July 2021. Of the total sales, 3,583 unit sales were from the Magnitecompact SUV alone.

Volkswagen

German automaker, Volkswagen registered 2,915 unit sales in July 2022 against 1,962 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 48.6 per cent. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below:

Jeep

Jeep registered 1,150 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 909 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 26.5 per cent. Of the total sales, 710 unit sales were from the Compass SUV.

Citroen

Citroen currently has two models on sale in India, the C5 Aircross and the C3. The company registered total sales of 575 units last month, of which 550 units were for the recently launched C3.

Conclusion

The shortage in the supply of electric chips has significantly impacted the production numbers. That said, with the onset of the festive season, new car sales are likely to pick pace in the country.