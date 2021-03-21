CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-electric Porsche Macan to join line up in the future

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    156 Views
    All-electric Porsche Macan to join line up in the future

    -Will be produced at Porsche’s Leipzig plant

    -Shared underpinnings with the Audi Q6 e-Tron

    Porsche is adding to its electric bandwagon within the next two years by introducing a fully electric version of its entry-level Macan SUV. It had confirmed this at its annual press conference held on 18 March.

    Porsche Macan EV Car Charging Input Plug

    This all-electric Macan will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron both of which are expected to debut in 2022. The car will be produced at Porsche’s Leipzig plant that’s currently in the final stages of going fully CO2-neutral and will be the base for future electric models from the sports car maker.

    However, Porsche has also categorically stated that the petrol-powered Macan will also continue to be produced even once the electric Macan has been brought into the market. Both the Macan as well Q6 e-Tron will make use of parent company Volkswagen’s MEB platform for their underpinnings. 

    Porsche Macan Image
    Porsche Macan
    ₹ 69.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Porsche
    • Macan
    • Porsche Macan
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hotter Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of 22 March debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    ₹ 53.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 69.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Porsche Macan to join line up in the future