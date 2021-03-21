All-electric Porsche Macan to join line up in the future

-Will be produced at Porsche’s Leipzig plant

Porsche is adding to its electric bandwagon within the next two years by introducing a fully electric version of its entry-level Macan SUV. It had confirmed this at its annual press conference held on 18 March.

This all-electric Macan will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron both of which are expected to debut in 2022. The car will be produced at Porsche’s Leipzig plant that’s currently in the final stages of going fully CO2-neutral and will be the base for future electric models from the sports car maker.

However, Porsche has also categorically stated that the petrol-powered Macan will also continue to be produced even once the electric Macan has been brought into the market. Both the Macan as well Q6 e-Tron will make use of parent company Volkswagen’s MEB platform for their underpinnings.