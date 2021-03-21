Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 22 to 27 March

Upcoming Reviews

Ford EcoSport SE– First Drive Review – 22 March

Ford introduced a new SE variant of the EcoSport SUV a few weeks back with a price tag of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Does compensating the tailgate-mounted spare wheel for a puncture repair kit seem like a cost-cutting move? We answer the question tomorrow in our first-drive review of the EcoSport SE variant.

Tata Nexon EV Real-World Review – 23 March

Tata Nexon is currently the most affordable EV one can buy in the country. Recently crowned as the Green Car of the Year by ICOTY, the Nexon EV has cemented its position in the growing EV segment. However, with limited charging stations and a claimed range of 312km, does it make sense to make an EV your daily drive car? We answer it in our real-world review of the Nexon EV slated to be published on 23 March.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 – First Drive Review - 24 March

Mercedes-Benz launched the 2021 iteration of the GLC SUV earlier this year. The luxury SUV is offered with two engine options – 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel. We drove the GLC 200 guise and you can read our first-drive review of the German carmaker’s highest-selling SUV on 24 March. You can also watch the video of our first-drive review below.

Upcoming Videos

Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift – First Drive Review – 22 March

Mercedes-Benz launched the updated version of the E-Class sedan last week at a starting price of Rs 63.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with three engines across five variants, the new E-Class now fits in the list for almost every type of buyer. We took the E200 petrol variant for a spin and our first-drive review will go live tomorrow. Until then, you can read our review here.

