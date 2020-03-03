Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • All you need to know about BS6 Ford Endeavour’s 2.0-litre Diesel Engine

All you need to know about BS6 Ford Endeavour’s 2.0-litre Diesel Engine

March 03, 2020, 11:43 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
2571 Views
Be the first to comment
All you need to know about BS6 Ford Endeavour’s 2.0-litre Diesel Engine

Ford India has introduced the BS6 compliant Endeavour and we have driven it on the dunes of Jaiselmer, you can read about it over here. However, instead of packing the older 2.2-litre or 3.2-litre engine, the BS6 Endeavour debuts an all-new powertrain. It is smaller, more efficient and still packs in enough firepower. So here is everything you need to know about Ford’s new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine. 

Specification:

Internally called Panther, the new BS6 diesel replaces the outgoing pair which were of higher capacity. The 1996cc EcoBlue is a direct-injection turbo-diesel and produces 170bhp at 3500rpm and a max torque of 420Nm available from as low as 2000rpm. In comparison, the 3.2-litre had an output of 197bhp/480Nm. 

Ford Endeavour Engine Bay

The four-cylinders have a bore and stroke of 84x90mm. Meanwhile, the compression ratio is 16.5:1. The turbo-diesel is only available with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, which we’ll talk about later. With the reduction of cubic capacity, the new powertrain is lighter, smaller and more efficient. Ford claims an improved fuel efficiency of 14 per cent over the outgoing engine with an improved NVH as the engine is also quieter by 4dB when idling. 

Technicalities:

To make the new diesel more efficient and compliant with BS6 emission norms, Ford has worked upon the various aspects of the engine. Here are few of them – 

High-pressure direct fuel-injection – This FI generates 2000 bar of pressure through the eight-hole piezo injectors driven by aluminium injection pump capable of up to six injections per cycle. 

Computer-optimised structure – The oil burner has a compact high-strength cast iron block. A moulded acoustic cover for cylinder head helps with reduced noise and vibration. 

Low Friction design of cylinder block – This new engine has 10mm off-set crankshaft layout to reduce piston sideload. The minimized crankshaft bearing diameter works alongside the belt-in-oil camshaft and oil pump drive belts along with optimized valve-train and camshaft module. 

Aluminium cylinder head – The 16-valve DOHC has twin cooling jackets. The one-piece camshaft module is light and compact while the integrated inlet manifold further helps with the size. It also employs a low-friction bearing design for better efficiency.

Variable geometry turbocharger – The low-inertia design of the variable geometry turbocharger increases low-end torque. The solid compressor wheel is high-precision machined and has gear-driven actuators for faster response. 

High-efficiency combustion chamber – The geometry of piston bowl and inlet/exhaust port has an optimized geometry allowing for the maximum combustion process. 

Exhaust after-treatment – The standard SCR catalyst with urea injection is present along with close-coupled oxidation catalyst and particulate filter. The EGR channel is integrated into the cylinder head. 

10-Speed Automatic Gearbox with SelectShift:

The 2020 Ford Endeavour debuts a first-of-its-kind 10-speed automatic gearbox with this engine. Made of high-strength steel, aluminium and composites alloys, this gearbox is claimed to be optimized for durability and weight. Thanks to its wider ratio, the transmission enables better acceleration, response, performance and fuel efficiency.

Coming to SelectShift, this feature allows the driver to lock the gears in the desired range which will prevent the auto gearbox to upshift on its own. This particularly helps when traversing through challenging terrains. The new Endeavour is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configuration along with Terrain Management system. 

Fuel Efficiency:

Lastly, the EcoBlue diesel in the 4x2 driveline has a claimed fuel efficiency of 12.90kmpl. This drops to 12.4kmpl in the 4x4 guise.

  • Ford
  • Endeavour
  • Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 35.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 37.3 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 35.13 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 35.83 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 35.53 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 32.94 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 35.83 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 33.02 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 33.46 Lakhs onwards

