Kia Carnival sprints to 1620-unit sales in February 2020

Kia Motors India has registered sales of 1,620 units for its luxury MPV, the Carnival. Considering its positioning and premium pricing, the Kia Carnival seems to be a hit amongst the Indian buyers.

Kia launched the Carnival in India at the Auto Expo 2020, priced between Rs 24.95 lakhs to Rs 33.95 lakhs (ex-showroom India). The Carnival is available in three seating configurations (7, 8 and 9-seats) and is offered in three trims (Premium, Prestige and Limousine) and five variants. Besides the Carnival, Kia Motors also sells the Seltos mid-size SUV, which recorded sales of 14,024 units in February 2020.

Commenting on the record sales, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia Motors India said, 'I am extremely delighted with the response and acceptance Indian customers have given us. Our latest offering the Carnival has been received well and this has helped adding to our sales numbers. This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of our vehicles, but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers now don’t just settle but opt for better product offerings. It’s a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India who have worked diligently to achieve this feat.'

Kia Motors is now set to launch the Sonet compact SUV in India, which is slated to go on sale in August 2020. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV500.