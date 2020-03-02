Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Carnival sprints to 1620-unit sales in February 2020

Kia Carnival sprints to 1620-unit sales in February 2020

March 02, 2020, 11:08 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
6020 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Carnival sprints to 1620-unit sales in February 2020

- Carnival was launched at the Auto Expo 2020

- Priced between Rs 24.95 lakhs to Rs 33.95 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Kia Motors India has registered sales of 1,620 units for its luxury MPV, the Carnival. Considering its positioning and premium pricing, the Kia Carnival seems to be a hit amongst the Indian buyers.

Kia launched the Carnival in India at the Auto Expo 2020, priced between Rs 24.95 lakhs to Rs 33.95 lakhs (ex-showroom India). The Carnival is available in three seating configurations (7, 8 and 9-seats) and is offered in three trims (Premium, Prestige and Limousine) and five variants. Besides the Carnival, Kia Motors also sells the Seltos mid-size SUV, which recorded sales of 14,024 units in February 2020.

Commenting on the record sales, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia Motors India said, 'I am extremely delighted with the response and acceptance Indian customers have given us. Our latest offering the Carnival has been received well and this has helped adding to our sales numbers. This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of our vehicles, but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers now don’t just settle but opt for better product offerings. It’s a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India who have worked diligently to achieve this feat.'

Kia Motors is now set to launch the Sonet compact SUV in India, which is slated to go on sale in August 2020. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV500.

  • Kia
  • Kia Carnival
  • Carnival
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Kia Carnival Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 30.31 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 29.73 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 30.31 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 30.07 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.88 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.94 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.32 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

210 Likes
62148 Views

Kia Seltos | Badass And More

Kia Seltos | Badass And More

We, along with a music blogger, took the Seltos to ...

165 Likes
9658 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in