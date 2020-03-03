Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 62.70 lakhs

- The GLC Coupe facelift is available with two engine options

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 62.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, pan-India). The model is available in one trim and colour options.

Powertrain options on the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift include the 300 and 300d variants powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine respectively. The petrol engine produces 258bhp and 370Nm of torque while the diesel mill produces 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission while the '4Matic' all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard.

Unveiled in March last year, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe receives exterior updates in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and tail lights, angular exhaust tips and a new rear diffuser.

Changes to the interior of the model are limited to a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MBUX interface, 360-degree parking camera display, 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console and a multi-function steering wheel. Mercedes-Benz’s ‘ME Connect’ connected car system is also offered with the new GLC Coupe.