  • Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 62.70 lakhs

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 62.70 lakhs

March 03, 2020, 01:21 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
14642 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 62.70 lakhs

- The GLC Coupe facelift is available with two engine options

- The model is offered in one trim level, two variants

- GLC Coupe 300 (petrol) priced at Rs 62.70 lakhs, ex-showroom pan-India

- GLC Coupe 300d (diesel) priced at Rs 63.70 lakhs, ex-showroom pan-India

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 62.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, pan-India). The model is available in one trim and  colour options.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift Engine

Powertrain options on the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift include the 300 and 300d variants powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine respectively. The petrol engine produces 258bhp and 370Nm of torque while the diesel mill produces 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission while the '4Matic' all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift Front

Unveiled in March last year, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe receives exterior updates in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and tail lights, angular exhaust tips and a new rear diffuser.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift Interior

Changes to the interior of the model are limited to a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MBUX interface, 360-degree parking camera display, 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console and a multi-function steering wheel. Mercedes-Benz’s ‘ME Connect’ connected car system is also offered with the new GLC Coupe.  

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 74.44 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 78.81 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 72.6 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 74.44 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 75.06 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 69.57 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 75.69 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 69.73 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 70.68 Lakhs onwards

