  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen T-Roc spied undisguised ahead of launch later this month

Volkswagen T-Roc spied undisguised ahead of launch later this month

March 03, 2020, 04:34 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
499 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen T-Roc spied undisguised ahead of launch later this month

- New Volkswagen T-Roc is likely to be available in more than one variant

- The model will be launched in India on 18 March

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 18 March, the Volkswagen T-Roc has been spotted during a public road test once again. A new spy image shared on the web reveals an uncamouflaged test-mule of the model.

As seen in the spy image, the Volkswagen T-Roc test-mule features single-tone alloy wheels, unlike the dual-tone units on the model showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. This feature suggests that the T-Roc will be offered in more than one variant. Another highlight of the test-mule is the dual-tone paintjob featuring a white base coat and a contrast black roof.

Volkswagen T-Roc Exterior

Bookings for the upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc, which made its India debut at the Auto expo 2020, have already begun. The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. Feature highlights of the new Volkswagen T-Roc have been revealed, details of which are available here. The car will be imported to the country via the CBU route.

Image Source

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen T-Roc
  • T-Roc
