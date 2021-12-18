CarWale
    All you need to know about ADAS: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    All you need to know about ADAS: The CarWale Podcast

    ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems have been the rage in the new age cars. We have models such as the previous-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class, MG Gloster, Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Astor with this new set of features on Indian roads. But what exactly is ADAS? How does it work? Is it safe to use in India? To know all about this new technology, click on the link below.

    All You Need To Know About ADAS | Episode 30 | The CarWale Podcast

    What is ADAS?

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

    Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a group of electronic technologies that assist the driver in driving and parking functions. Through a safe human-machine interface, ADAS increases car and road safety. ADAS uses automated technology, such as sensors and cameras, to detect nearby obstacles or driver errors, and respond accordingly. What are the features in ADAS and how exactly do they assist us in day-to-day life drives? Click on the link above to listen to all the details.

    What is the future of ADAS? Will it come to the budget car range soon?

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

    ADAS was originally introduced in the outgoing generation of the S-Class, and since, it was trickled down to models such as the MG Gloster, and XUV700. We expect this feature to make its debut on upcoming refreshed models such as the Creta facelift and the new S-Cross. But when would it arrive in mainstream cars? Tune in to the latest episode of the podcast to find out.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
