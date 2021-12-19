Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship Round Two: Event report and highlights

- Sai Sanjay and Ritesh Rai took the pole position in Race 1 and Race 2

- Round three of the event is scheduled to be held on 21-23 January, 2022

The second round of the Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship in its 12th edition concluded at the Madras Motor Racetrack in Chennai last week. The race weekend, which usually has tons of adrenaline already rushing as one witnesses these high-revving machines and their drivers battling it out for pole positions and points, was further enhanced as the sun played hide and seek, along with occasional bursts of rain.

Sai Sanjay from Salem and Ritesh Rai from Chennai won their first races of the season by taking victory in race one and race two. Even as the heavy downpour delayed the start of race one on Sunday, Sai Sanjay took full advantage of the track condition and dominated the qualifying session, putting in a quick lap to ensure a pole position in the first race of round two. The pole position holder of race one took advantage of a clear track ahead, and raced ahead of his competitors, ensuring a perfect race from start to finish. Sandeep, Oshan, and Sourav had a close fight for the second spot, but ultimately, it was Sandeep who took home the second place ahead of Sourav, who finished third.

The second race of the day started in a reversed grid order, with the top 12 finishers in race one, reversing their positions. Chennai’s Ritesh Rai, who was second on the grid, took home the victory, ahead of Avik Anwar, who finished a close second after starting the race at the seventh spot. Sandeep, who finished in the third position, was the biggest gainer of the day. He started the race at the 11th position and managed a podium finish as a result of some breath-taking racing. Adil Shah, who was on the pole, had a day to forget, with him losing three track positions and ending the day at the fourth position. The third round of the championship will be held from 21-23 January, 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “Both the races of round two were a hard competition, with all the participants showcasing some brilliant driving and phenomenal composure on a wet racetrack.'

'Despite the challenging weather conditions, we witnessed a lot of overtaking and wheel-to-wheel action during both races. I would like to congratulate Sai Sanjay and Ritesh Rai for keeping their cool and performing well throughout the race. I am eagerly looking forward to round three of the Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship.” he added.