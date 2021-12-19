170th Edition of Mahindra Adventure Great Escape – gallivanting Lonavala

If there’s one car manufacturer that urges its vehicle owners to explore the true capability of their beloved buddy, its undoubtedly, Mahindra. A quick rewind to 1996 when Mahindra began organising off-road outings and eventually, witnessed a positive turnout to set up ‘Mahindra Adventure’ in 2011. Since then, Mahindra Adventure has hosted several off-road expeditions and also has a dedicated off-road training academy for the masses.

Fast-forward to 2021, Mahindra Adventure recently organised the 170th edition of its one-day ‘Great Escape’ off-road expedition. The trail drive was slated in Lonavala ensuring a guaranteed hardcore off-road experience full of thrills.

The Mahindra Adventure crew were clear with their instructions to the customers, that is, driving their Thars in 4L throughout the trail. The convoy of over 20 vehicles started the trail with one lead vehicle that, of course, was no other than the sixteen-year old Legend. Two crew cars shepherded the convoy while the sweep car ensured the pack stays tight and together.

The first obstacle in the trail was a steep downslope from a rocky surface. No slush, no mud, no gravel. Just the right technique with the steering and the Thar emanated through the course with utmost ease. Next up was Thar’s favourite sport, river wading!

As the trail advanced, the terrain rapidly transformed from humdrum rocky patches to mud and mush. With its off-road-ready feet, the Thar slushed through the mire into the shallow water patch without breaking a sweat. Out of the marsh and onto the third distinct terrain, the Thar now made its way through the dry grass fields.

A quick eye contact with the puzzled grass-munching buffaloes and the convoy proceeded to the next leg of the trail. Waiting for the pack of the SUVs was a sharp right-hander turn that inclined up towards a deep forest trail. The diligent and steadfast team of the Mahindra Adventure guided the troop through the treacherous pathway.

The halt at the partially dried river was an invitation to the owners of taking their vehicles through a preset course with the Adventure team’s spotter’s instruction. While the water level was relatively low, the challenge surely wasn’t. The vehicles had to enter the river through the mushy aperture, wade through the hidden bolsters in the water, and then onto the other side with almost no traction for the wheels.

To sum it up, with off-road expertise up their sleeve, the Great Escape expedition by Mahindra Adventure helped the Thar owners to explore and rejoice in the less-known version of their vehicle. Earlier this year, we also explored the deserts of Rajasthan in the new Mahindra Thar and you can read about our excursion here.