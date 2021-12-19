CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    170th Edition of Mahindra Adventure Great Escape – gallivanting Lonavala

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    358 Views
    170th Edition of Mahindra Adventure Great Escape – gallivanting Lonavala

    If there’s one car manufacturer that urges its vehicle owners to explore the true capability of their beloved buddy, its undoubtedly, Mahindra. A quick rewind to 1996 when Mahindra began organising off-road outings and eventually, witnessed a positive turnout to set up ‘Mahindra Adventure’ in 2011. Since then, Mahindra Adventure has hosted several off-road expeditions and also has a dedicated off-road training academy for the masses. 

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    Fast-forward to 2021, Mahindra Adventure recently organised the 170th edition of its one-day ‘Great Escape’ off-road expedition. The trail drive was slated in Lonavala ensuring a guaranteed hardcore off-road experience full of thrills. 

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Adventure crew were clear with their instructions to the customers, that is, driving their Thars in 4L throughout the trail. The convoy of over 20 vehicles started the trail with one lead vehicle that, of course, was no other than the sixteen-year old Legend. Two crew cars shepherded the convoy while the sweep car ensured the pack stays tight and together. 

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    The first obstacle in the trail was a steep downslope from a rocky surface. No slush, no mud, no gravel. Just the right technique with the steering and the Thar emanated through the course with utmost ease. Next up was Thar’s favourite sport, river wading!

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    As the trail advanced, the terrain rapidly transformed from humdrum rocky patches to mud and mush. With its off-road-ready feet, the Thar slushed through the mire into the shallow water patch without breaking a sweat. Out of the marsh and onto the third distinct terrain, the Thar now made its way through the dry grass fields. 

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    A quick eye contact with the puzzled grass-munching buffaloes and the convoy proceeded to the next leg of the trail. Waiting for the pack of the SUVs was a sharp right-hander turn that inclined up towards a deep forest trail. The diligent and steadfast team of the Mahindra Adventure guided the troop through the treacherous pathway. 

    Mahindra Thar Left Front Three Quarter

    The halt at the partially dried river was an invitation to the owners of taking their vehicles through a preset course with the Adventure team’s spotter’s instruction. While the water level was relatively low, the challenge surely wasn’t. The vehicles had to enter the river through the mushy aperture, wade through the hidden bolsters in the water, and then onto the other side with almost no traction for the wheels.

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    To sum it up, with off-road expertise up their sleeve, the Great Escape expedition by Mahindra Adventure helped the Thar owners to explore and rejoice in the less-known version of their vehicle. Earlier this year, we also explored the deserts of Rajasthan in the new Mahindra Thar and you can read about our excursion here.

    Mahindra Thar Left Rear Three Quarter
    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Punch to witness its first price hike in January 2022
     Next 
    Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship Round Two: Event report and highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4546 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.38 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.47 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4546 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 170th Edition of Mahindra Adventure Great Escape – gallivanting Lonavala