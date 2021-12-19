Tata Punch to witness its first price hike in January 2022

- Launch prices are applicable till 31 December, 2021

- The quantum of the price hike will be known in January 2022

Tata Motors expanded its product line-up in India with the launch of the Punch sub-compact SUV in the country in October 2021. Back then, the company had announced that the prices will be applicable till 31 December, 2021. In line with that, Tata Motors will revise the prices for the Punch micro-SUV from January, 2022. Apart from the Punch, Tata Motors will also revise the prices for other models in the product line-up. The quantum of the price hike will be known at a later date.

Tata Punch has scored a five-star rating for adult protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection at the Global NCAP crash test. The growing awareness for road safety makes the Punch a strong contender in the B-segment. The safety feature list includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, and the first-in-segment Brake Sway Control.

To highlight the SUV character, the vehicle gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, single-slat grille, 90-degree opening doors, projector headlights, and more. Depending on the variant, the Punch gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, digital-analogue instrument console, steering-mounted controls, iRA technology, and a cooled glove-box.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. More details on the price hike will be known soon.

