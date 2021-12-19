CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch to witness its first price hike in January 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    14,857 Views
    Tata Punch to witness its first price hike in January 2022

    - Launch prices are applicable till 31 December, 2021

    - The quantum of the price hike will be known in January 2022

    Tata Motors expanded its product line-up in India with the launch of the Punch sub-compact SUV in the country in October 2021. Back then, the company had announced that the prices will be applicable till 31 December, 2021. In line with that, Tata Motors will revise the prices for the Punch micro-SUV from January, 2022. Apart from the Punch, Tata Motors will also revise the prices for other models in the product line-up. The quantum of the price hike will be known at a later date. 

    Tata Punch Right Side View

    Tata Punch has scored a five-star rating for adult protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection at the Global NCAP crash test. The growing awareness for road safety makes the Punch a strong contender in the B-segment. The safety feature list includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, and the first-in-segment Brake Sway Control.

    To highlight the SUV character, the vehicle gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, single-slat grille, 90-degree opening doors, projector headlights, and more. Depending on the variant, the Punch gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, digital-analogue instrument console, steering-mounted controls, iRA technology, and a cooled glove-box.

    Tata Punch Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. More details on the price hike will be known soon. 

    We have driven the Tata Punch. To read more about it, click here

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    170th Edition of Mahindra Adventure Great Escape – gallivanting Lonavala

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32050 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.42 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.14 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32050 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch to witness its first price hike in January 2022