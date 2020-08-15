All new Mahindra Thar unveiled; India launch on 2 October

- Next-gen Mahindra Thar will be available in two trims including AX and LX

- The model will be offered with two powertrain options

Mahindra has unveiled the second generation Thar in Mumbai ahead of its launch on 2 October. The model will be available in hard-top, soft-top and convertible top formats across two powertrain options. The new Thar will be offered in six colours that include Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine.

Exterior highlights of the new-gen Mahindra Thar include the signature multi-slat grille flanked by circular headlamps on either side, bumper-mounted fog lights and fender-mounted turn indicators. On either side, the model features chunky cladding and 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels while the rear profile receives squared LED tail lights, rear door mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted number plate recess and reflectors.

Inside, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will come equipped with beige leather seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front seats with height and lumbar adjustment, front-facing rear seats with 50:50 split functionality, roof-mounted speakers, customisable gauges, new instrument cluster with coloured TFT display, cruise control, steering mounted controls and a built in roll-cage with three-point seat belts. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, TPMS, hill hold control and hill descent control.

Powertrain options on the second-gen Mahindra Thar include a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine producing 150bhp and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The model will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. A 4x4 transfer case will be available as standard. The new Thar will be available in two trims including AX and LX.