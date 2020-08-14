2021 Kia Stinger facelift breaks cover globally

The 2021 Kia Stinger has finally made its global debut. You may mistake this for the old model, save for the subtle updates to its exteriors.

The coupe gets slight tweaks to the headlights with updated DRL pattern and darker tints. Having said that, majority of changes are at the back, where the grand tourer features full-length taillights with a bar across the tailgate, while the turn indicators get 10 individual LEDs that form a checkered flag.

The top-of-the-line Stinger GT gets a more aggressive look with large exhaust tips. The car also features new 18- and 19-inch alloys and a new paint scheme. Inside, the Kia Stinger gets a large 10.25-inch infotainment system that replaces the older 8-inch unit, and there's also a choice of an aluminium or faux carbon fibre trim for the centre console. Further, Kia claims that the materials used inside a better than those in the outgoing model.

Kia is yet to reveal the new Stinger's specifications, but the coupe is expected to source power from a 300bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Additionally, it is also like to get the Genesis G80 sourced 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 motor that puts out 375bhp. Both the engines will be paired to an automatic transmission.

The 2021 Kia Stinger facelift will initially go on sale in South Korea in the third quarter of 2020. It will be followed by launches in other international markets. That said, the new Kia Stinger is unlikely to be launched in India any time soon.