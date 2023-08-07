7,000 units of Hyundai Exter sold in 1 month

- Exter was launched on 10 July, 2023

- It is available in seven variants

Hyundai India launched the Exter SUV in the country on 10 July, 2023. The Punch rival SUV is available in seven variants at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the commencement of the bookings, the carmaker has registered 11,000 orders of the Exter.

Hyundai Exter sales and engine options

Now, as per the monthly sales report, Hyundai sold over 7,000 units of the Exter SUV in July 2023. Mechanically, it can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit option in select variants. The petrol motor produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, the CNG version coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Hyundai Exter colour options

As for its colour options, customers can choose from six monotone and three dual-tone exterior paint schemes. The base colour pack includes Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Ranger Khaki. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour options include Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

Feature list of Hyundai Exter

In terms of features, the Hyundai Exter comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, steering-mounted controls, and dual dash camera. Also on offer are features such as six airbags as standard, TPMS, an electric sunroof, footwell lighting, metal pedals, and paddle shifters.