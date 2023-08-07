Mahindra Scorpio N waiting period reduces to 52 weeks

- Offered in five variants

- Can be had in petrol and diesel guise

Launched just over a year ago, the Scorpio N has been quite popular since then. It is currently offered in five variants across seven colour options. With its popularity and overwhelming demand, the SUV now demands a considerable waiting period in the country.

Mahindra Scorpio N waiting period

Presently, the highest-selling SUV in the Mahindra portfolio commands a waiting period of up to 52 weeks in India from the day of booking. This duration may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, powertrain, colour, and other factors. Customers can reach out to their nearest authorised dealership to know more about it.

Mahindra Scorpio N engine and specifications

Mechanically, the Scorpio-N comes equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former produces 198bhp and 380Nm of torque while the latter belts out 173bhp and 400Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox along with the optional 4Xplor system.