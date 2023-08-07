CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period extends to up to 7 months

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period extends to up to 7 months

    - Prices hiked by up to Rs. 37,000

    - Also available in an Ambulance version

    Although Toyota has the Hycross in its lineup, the Innova Crysta continues to remain an important model in the portfolio. Available in GX, VX, and ZX variants, the MPV currently demands a waiting of up to six months in the country.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Dashboard

    Innova Crysta engine details 

    The Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine which is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Customers willing to buy a petrol or hybrid model will have to choose between the Hyryder or the Hycross. 

    Innova Crysta prices

    Earlier this month, the prices of the Crysta were hiked by up to Rs. 37,000. While the prices of the base GX variant remain unaltered, the VX and ZX variants attract a price increase of Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 37,000, respectively. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulance

    Toyota Innova Crysta Right Front Three Quarter

    Alongside the standard Crysta, the Innova can now also be had in an Ambulance version. Offered in Basic and Advanced trims, the Innova Ambulance is equipped with medical equipment such as an auto-loading stretcher, portable oxygen cylinder, foldable ramp, and more. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
